Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $80.11 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.