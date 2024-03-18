Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUTU. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.47.

Futu Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Futu stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

