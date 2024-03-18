FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Issued By Zacks Research

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,438,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

