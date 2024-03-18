FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Motorola Solutions, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $12.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.85. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $11.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

NYSE MSI opened at $344.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $260.85 and a one year high of $344.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

