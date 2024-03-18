FY2026 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $209.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75.
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.
