FY2026 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $209.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 786,713 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 899,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,445.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 1,617,539 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 457,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,871 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

