FY2028 EPS Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $11.00 on Monday. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.34.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
