FY2028 EPS Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $11.00 on Monday. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 11,280.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

