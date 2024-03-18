Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,364.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,364 ($17.48) and last traded at GBX 1,354.50 ($17.35), with a volume of 142482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,326 ($16.99).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

About Gamma Communications

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,199.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.73.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

