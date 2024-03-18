Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,364.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,364 ($17.48) and last traded at GBX 1,354.50 ($17.35), with a volume of 142482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,326 ($16.99).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, March 11th.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
