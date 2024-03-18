Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 29 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,565.87 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $7,840.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7,375.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,626.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

