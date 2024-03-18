Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 55,951 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Up 1.3 %

EVRG opened at $51.60 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

