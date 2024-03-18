Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,581 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $395.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $404.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.84 and its 200 day moving average is $323.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

