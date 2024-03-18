Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 9,512 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Shares of IT opened at $470.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.22 and its 200-day moving average is $414.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $9,903,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

