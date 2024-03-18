Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.5 %

Airbnb stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock worth $180,152,812. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

