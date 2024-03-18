Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 48,327 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,327 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

