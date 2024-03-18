Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 55,951 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,951 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 1.3 %

EVRG opened at $51.60 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.