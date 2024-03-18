Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Unum Group worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $7,378,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 171.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $52.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.