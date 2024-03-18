Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

