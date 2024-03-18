Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,113.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,039.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

