Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Unum Group worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.