Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 29,910.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE opened at $42.78 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

