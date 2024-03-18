Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

GE stock opened at $168.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $175.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.