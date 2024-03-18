Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 85.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CPT opened at $98.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

