Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $305.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.85 and its 200 day moving average is $277.67.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

