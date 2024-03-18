Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $219.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average of $244.57. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

