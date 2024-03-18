Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.35 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

