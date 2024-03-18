Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.51 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $198.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

