Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total transaction of $3,696,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,565.87 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $7,840.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,375.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,626.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

