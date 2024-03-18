Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.62 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC opened at $153.66 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

