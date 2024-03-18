Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $21.02 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $464.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.14 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.03.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

