Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $275.24 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $275,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average is $547.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

