Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

