Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.93 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.