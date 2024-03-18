Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,709 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

