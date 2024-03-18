Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $173.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $179.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

