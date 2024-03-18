Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.32.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

