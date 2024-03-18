Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $168.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

