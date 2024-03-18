Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.43 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE LNG opened at $161.29 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.