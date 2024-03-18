Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock valued at $180,152,812. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

