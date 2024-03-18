Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

AMH opened at $36.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.