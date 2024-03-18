Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 42.1% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.0 %

WCN opened at $170.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $171.49.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

