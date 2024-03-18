Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $8.51 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 212,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BN. Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $775,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

NYSE BN opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,213,015 shares of company stock worth $11,403,595. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

