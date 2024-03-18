Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Ameren worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.58 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

