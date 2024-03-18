Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.12 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

