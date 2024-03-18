Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

