Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 90,226 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,226 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

KKR opened at $96.70 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

