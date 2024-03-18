Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 9,512 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $470.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.85. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $479.00.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $9,903,461. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

