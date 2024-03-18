Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

AMT opened at $197.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

