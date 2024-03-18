Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.