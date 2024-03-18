Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $285.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

