Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $102,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
