Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.69%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

